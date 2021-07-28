It’s possible one of your favorite albums will soon be re-released on vinyl AND for a very good cause!

The charity initiative Ten Bands One Cause returns this year to reissue some iconic albums on vinyl to benefit Red Door Community (formerly Gilda’s Club NYC).

Since things kick off around National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, this year’s ten LP’s will be issued on PINK vinyl.

Ten Bands One Cause 2021 will include limited edition releases by The Hold Steady, Grandaddy, The Allman Brothers, Bush, Plain White T’s, Primal Scream, Umphrey’s McGee, Minus The Bear, Less Than Jake, and Tom Tom Club.

Here’s the schedule of releases…

