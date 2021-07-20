The Killers released their most recent album Imploding the Mirage last August, and they are back already with the announcement of their next full-length LP Pressure Machine. The new project is a product of the inactivity of quarantine and lockdown, and was heavily inspired by frontman Brandon Flowers‘ hometown of Nephi, Utah.

“I discovered this grief that I hadn’t dealt with,” Flowers shared in a staement. “Many memories of my time in Nephi are tender. But the ones tied to fear or great sadness were emotionally charged. I’ve got more understanding now than when we started the band, and hopefully I was able to do justice to these stories and these lives in this little town that I grew up in.”

Pressure Machine is set to be released on August 13. Watch the trailer for the upcoming album below.

