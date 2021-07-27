A mega-concert event is set to celebrate the return of live music and events in New York City with acts from The Killers to Earth Wind & Fire, to Paul Simon, and many more. Mayor Bill de Blasio joined music legend, and the event’s co-producer, Clive Davis in a press conference this morning to share the news of WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert.

“This is going to be an historic, monumental moment for all New Yorkers and all Americans. I’ll put it plainly: You’re going to want to be here,” de Blasio shared. “This is a celebration of our city, of every working family who faced incredible challenges last year and overcame.”

WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert is set for set for Aug. 21 at 5 p.m. It will be broadcast live on CNN, and 80% of the tickets are free. Other appearances include Andrea Bocelli, Wyclef Jean, Kane Brown, Barry Manilow, Bruce Springsteen, Cynthia Erivo, Don Lemon, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Lucky Daye, Elvis Costello, Gayle King, Jennifer Hudson, Jimmy Fallon, Journey, Jon Batiste, LL COOL J, The New York Philharmonic, Patti Smith, Polo G, Carlos Santana and Rob Thomas.

