It’s been just shy of a year since The Killers released their Imploding the Mirage album, which, as the title suggests, was an unabashed affair, filled with raucous tracks designed to fill a stadium.

Things are more subdued on their latest LP, Pressure Machine, which dropped today (8/13/2021).

But the results may be just as pleasing, if this lovely acoustic collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers is any indication. Killers frontman Brandon Flowers told NME that Bridgers “has a little bit of Wild West in her. She has rodeo people in her bloodline. She brought a sadness to the song that’s integral to it, but also inherent in her. It was the perfect combination.”

Give a listen to “Runaway Horses”…

You can check out the entire album below:

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.