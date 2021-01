The Killers are just full of surprises aren’t they? Just when we thought their next musical gift would be in the form of a forthcoming album that reunites them with guitarist Dave Keuning, now they’ve just dropped an unexpected deluxe edition of 2020’s Imploding the Mirage.

Not only are there two alternate versions of songs from the original album, the band also included a brand new tune! Give a listen to “C’est La Vie”…

