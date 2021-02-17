When The Killers released their most recent album Imploding the Mirage last summer, they were already prepared to follow it up. In an interview with NME last August, the band revealed that they were finished with the recording process of the follow-up album, and now the record is “pretty much done.” Frontman Brandon Flowers recently shared the news with Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig on Apple Music.

But, The Killers are not without their setbacks. The band is scheduled to begin their UK tour at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium on May 25, but Flowers shared in a recent Instagram live broadcast that when it comes to following through with those plans, it’s “not looking great.” He will be undergoing surgery for a bike accident injury that will leave him in a sling for six weeks. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is also likely to put a damper on the plans.

Nevertheless, fans can still look forward to a new album that “might be even better” than Imploding the Mirage, according to last August’s NME interview. In the recent Apple Music interview, Brandon Flowers went into more detail.

“It’s almost done and we’re going to mix the record next week. We don’t have a drop date, but it’s pretty much done! It sort of fell into our laps.” He went on to say, “Some songs are laborious sons of b*tches and then some just appear. This album just kind of appeared and we’ve never had that happen. We’ve had songs appear but never an entire record like this. We’re almost confused by it, but we’re going with it and we’re really excited about it.”