The Killers released their most recent LP Imploding The Mirage last year, and are already prepared to share another full length album. The new project is said to be a concept album, according to drummer Ronnie Vannucci.

During an appearance on the Sarah Hagan Backstage podcast, Vannucci confirmed the album saying, “We have another one coming out this August.” He went into more detail and said, “Well, weirdly enough, we had this stockpile of songs that were sort of orphans off of the last record, but we’re saving that for the next record. We instead made another record, which is… a bit of a concept record and very different from the normal Killers stuff. So we still have that stockpile left and we’re still writing more. It’s always good to have a few songs — or an album, even — lying around, just in case.”

You can watch their full interview below.

