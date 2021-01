We know what you’re thinking. The Killers just released Imploding the Mirage last August, but even then the band was talking about another album they planned on releasing in “about 10 months.”

The Killers have already announced the return of guitarist Dave Keuning, as well as a tracklist:

And now, thanks to a recent Instagram live started by drummer Ronnie Vannucci, Jr., we can hear part of one of the new tracks!

