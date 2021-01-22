If you’re a fan of The Kinks, be sure to put this livestream on your schedule of must-sees!

In honor of the 50th anniversary of The Kinks’ landmark 1970 satirical concept album, Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, Part One, the band will be airing a one-man livestream special called The Moneygoround.

Kinks frontman Ray Davies described the special in a statement as “a one-man show documenting a character facing the challenging circumstances of making an album under extreme pressure. This play, similar to a psychodrama, follows the ups and downs of the character as he plays out events in his life. He confronts the dark forces surrounding him after falling into an emotional and financial “hole” eventually he is saved by a song after confiding in his friend, Lola.”

The play stars actor Ben Norris and will feature archival footage as well.

The 45-minute play will air as a one-time only broadcast on The Kinks’ YouTube channel on Friday, January 29th, at 3 p.m. ET.

Here’s a sneak peek:

