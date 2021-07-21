Young punk prodigies The Linda Lindas scored a record deal with Epitaph Records in May, and appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last month to perform their viral hit “Racist, Sexist Boy”. At the end of last year, the all-girl, teenage sensation released their debut EP before landing their deal. Now, they are back with their debut release from Epitaph, a new single titled “Oh!”.

Listen to “Oh!”, the new single from The Linda Lindas below.

Want more news from the music industry? Listen to WFPK Music News, a daily update focused on rock, alternative, R&B and underserved genres. Hosts Mel Fisher and Otis Junior track down the most interesting music news. All you have to do is spend a minute with us each weekday to stay informed!

Listen: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic | RSS

Support WFPK Music News