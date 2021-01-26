For the renewed Louisville COVIDiaries, we feature singer/songwriter Brian Segal who has kept busy during these tough pandemic times by creating anthemic rock songs and even a new band called Runaway Souls. He tells us more about the new band, where they are from, and their new song “This Time”:

We grew out of The Black Crowes tribute band The Southern Harmony Brotherhood. TSHB released the song “Shelter w You” early during quarantine and it got some plays on WFPK, for which we are incredibly grateful. I’ve spent most of quarantine writing and wanted a strictly original platform for that music, hence Runaway Souls. Recorded and produced by Donnie Bott at BBD Labs, this is the first of several releases. This was intended to be a song of positivity and about focusing on what good there is during tough times.

“This Time” by Runaway Souls

Welcome to The Louisville Music COVIDiary, a web series that highlights our City’s amazing and talented musicians as they deal with the effects of the COVID19 Pandemic. Because of the forced closure of our music venues and other places for artists to perform, many musicians are left without much needed income and disconnected from their audiences and each other. In this series, we have asked musicians to send us their homemade music videos as a way to stay connected in this strange and uncertain time.

