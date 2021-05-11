The Louisville Leopard Percussionists will once again have their Big Gig on Saturday, May 22 but it will be a bit different this year due to the pandemic. It will be a virtual performance live from Old Forester’s Paristown Hall on Facebook with some special guests including Ben Sollee, Patrick Hallahan (drummer for My Morning Jacket) and musician Mark Charles Heidinger. In case you missed their documentary on HBO or their appearance on Ozzy Osborne’s A&E Network show “Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour”, now’s your chance to see and support this wonderful ensemble made up of kids from 3rd to 9th graders.

According to founder Diane Downs “We divided the kids up into 11 different groups (instead of our usual 5) to make them smaller. Each group worked on a different tune. Our virtual Big Gig will be videos of all the different groups, as well as some other special videos and will be hosted by (comedian) Keith McGill.”

The Louisville Leopard Percussionists will be livestreamed Saturday, May 22 at 6pm. You can find out more and donate here.

In the meantime, here’s their video performing “Let’s Go Crazy” by Prince!