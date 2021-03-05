After eight years of silence, The Mars Volta have decided to organize their archives into an astounding 18-LP box set. The new collection, titled La Realidad De Los Sueños compiles the band’s entire discography alongside previously unheard material.

Hours before the announcement, the band released a mysterious 7-second teaser that called back to their 2002 tune “Concertina.” Fans immediately hit social media with speculations, and the band did not keep them waiting very long for the details.

In addition to their previously released discography, La Realidad De Los Sueños will also include Landscape Tantrums, and collection of unheard recordings from 2003’s De-Loused in the Comatorium sessions.

The box set will be pressed on 18 180-gram vinyl discs and limited to 5,000 copies. The lucky owners will also receive a photo book and display rack for the historic release. Special bundles are also available with official band apparel. La Realidad De Los Sueños will be available on April 24th. Pre-orders are available now.