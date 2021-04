Last month, The Mars Volta broke an eight year silence and made a surprise announcement of a massive 18-LP box set titled La Realidad De Los Sueños. The limited release’s 5,000 copies have since sold out, but a previously unreleased album from the box set, Landscape Tantrums, has just been released.

Landscape Tantrums is a collection of unheard recordings from sessions for De-Loused in the Comatorium, the 2003 Rick Rubin-produced release.

Stream Landscape Tantrums on Spotify below.