Pop rock icons The Monkees have announced a farewell tour to put a bow on their more than half a century career.

Surviving members Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith, who have kept the spirit of The Monkees alive over the past few years, plan to perform songs that reach all the way back to their 1966 debut. Former singer Davy Jones passed away in 2012 before the passing of band member Peter Tork in 2019.

“The Monkees Farewell Tour” kicks off on September 11 in Seattle’s Moore Theatre before the grand finale in L.A.’s Greek Theatre on November 14.