The Mountain Goats have announced the follow-up to last year’s Getting Into Knives. The new album is called Dark In Here, and the announcement came with the release of the single “Mobile.”

Bassist Peter Hughes said of the new tune, “One of my quarantine projects after getting home was going back to Moby-Dick and actually finishing it for once, and I was amused to encounter early on the retelling of the story of Jonah. If Melville gives it to us as a fiery 19th century New Bedford sermon, what “Mobile” offers might be understood as Father Mapple’s modern-day Gulf Coast flip side, the breeziness of McFarlane’s electric guitar and Matt Douglas’ accordion belying its protagonist’s guilty conscience.”

Dark In Here is set to be released on June 25. Check out the new single “Mobile” below.