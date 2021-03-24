The National has announced a photo book with their longtime photographer Graham MacIndoe. The new book, titled Light Years, takes us on a visual trip through time, through the eyes of the photographer who took the band’s very first promo shot in 2001.

The book will feature black-and-white photos along with quotes and essays from the band members. It is limited to 3,200 copies, and an even more exclusive signed bookplate edition is limited to just 400 copies. A portion of the proceeds from the signed copies will benefit the band’s tour crew.

The limited release will also include a vinyl LP of bonus live material. MacIndoe and guitarist Scott Devendorf curated the collection from the band’s 2018 shows at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium. Pre-orders for Light Years are available through the band’s Cherry Tree fanclub website.