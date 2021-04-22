Several artists, including The National and Julien Baker, are part of a large campaign to fight the climate crisis.

The musicians will join Propeller’s NOW: Climate Action Campaign to design their own custom Solé bicycles, with proceeds going towards the Natural Resources Defense Council and other leading environmental groups.

The Head and the Heart, Beach Bunny, Lord Huron, and Young the Giant are just a few of the other artists involved with the initiative.

