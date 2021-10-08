It was recently announced that members of The National are handling the soundtrack for the upcoming film Cyrano. Bryce and Aaron Dessner composed the music, and Matt Berninger and his wife Carin Besser handled the lyrics. Glen Hansard also provided music. The new film stars Peter Dinklage stars as the classic character Cyrano de Bergerac.

Today, The National shared “Someone To Say,” a new single from the soundtrack that features features Víkingur Ólafsson, Haley Bennett, and the London Contemporary Orchestra.

The soundtrack for Cyrano is expected on December 10. Listen to “Someone To Say” below.

