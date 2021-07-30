Matt Berninger of The National has shared a rendition of The Velvet Underground‘s “I’m Waiting For The Man” as his contribution to the forthcoming compilation The Velvet Underground & Nico.

The song appears alongside Kurt Vile‘s previously released version of “Run Run Run,” as well as covers performed by Michael Stipe, Iggy Pop, St. Vincent, Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen, and more.

The Velvet Underground & Nico is set for release on September 24. Listen to Matt Berninger‘s cover of “I’m Waiting For The Man” below.

