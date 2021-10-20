Taylor Momsen on Death By Rock and Roll, Halloween, & Her Love of Soundgarden

Taylor Momsen sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about The Pretty Reckless’ new album, Death By Rock and Roll, an album born from loss but filled with a ferocious confidence. The former actress-turned-rock artist discusses writing from a depth of honesty and reflecting the social movements happening around us while still keeping songs fun and full of imagination. Momsen also reflects on the guests that found their way onto the record, including Tom Morello and Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron, as well as recounting the moment she went all in on being a musician in the song Rock And Roll Heaven after hearing the music of The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and The Who.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.