When The Psychedelic Furs released Made of Rain last July– their first album in 29 years– we were all excited to say the least.

Now Richard Butler and band have shared a video for their latest single, “Wrong Train”.

Director Hans Neleman said of the clip:

“‘Wrong Train’ explores the theme of a disintegrating relationship and the idea was to deliver something rooted in a more abstract realm rather than illustrating the lyrics literally. I photographed and filmed Richard while painting his face as if he were delivering an art performance.”

See the striking result below…

