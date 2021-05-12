The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has unveiled the official inductees of 2021. The newest honorees include Foo Fighters, JAY-Z, The Go Go’s, Tina Turner, Carole King, and Todd Rundgren.

In addition to the Hall of Fame inductees, the Musical Excellence Award will be awarded to LL Cool J, Billy Preston, and Randy Rhoads, and the Early Influence Award to Kraftwerk, Gil Scott-Heron, and Charley Patton. The Ahmet Ertegun Award honors non-musical memebers of the music industry, and is being awarded to Sussex Records founder Clarence Avant.

The induction ceremony is set for October 30th at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Fans can tune into a simulcast on SiriusXM, the television broadcast on HBO, or catch it on a later date on HBO Max.

