Today marks the 50th anniversary of the release of Sticky Fingers, the eleventh American (and ninth British) album from The Rolling Stones. The album was the band’s first release to hit number on the albums charts in both the US and UK, and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1999.

A special 50th anniversary collection of merchandise was released in The Rolling Stones online store today.

Watch a performance of one of the album’s biggest hits “Brown Sugar” below.