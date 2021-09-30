The Rolling Stones have released another song from their upcoming 40th anniversary edition of “Tattoo You”.

This tune is a cover of the Chi-Lites‘ “Trouble’s A’ Comin'”. It’s one of nine previously unreleased tracks that will be part of the expanded reissue of the Stones‘ iconic 1981 album. The band previously released another “lost” song last week, “Livin’ in the Heart of Love”, which they dedicated to late drummer Charlie Watts.

Check out “Trouble’s A’ Comin'” below and look for the Rolling Stones‘ special 40th anniversary edition of “Tattoo You” on October 22nd.

