Philadelphia hip-hop icons The Roots have announced a deluxe reissue of their sophomore album Do You Want More?!!!??!. The 1995 release is being expanded with previously unreleased tracks, remixes of familiar records, and alternate versions of other previously released songs. To hold fans over, The Legendary Roots Crew have released a “Street Mix” of “Silent Treatment.”

The master tapes for Do You Want More?!!!??! were regrettably destroyed in the 2008 fire at Universal Studios Hollywood, including some unreleased tracks. Fortunately, enough digital backup remained to compile this reissue. The jazz rap fusion classic will be available in 3-LP and 4-LP releases including a 24 page booklet. It is set to be released on March 12th.

Listen to the “Street Mix” of “Silent Treatment” and stream the original version of Do You Want More?!!!??! below.



