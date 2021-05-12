As we told you a few weeks ago, an episode of the venerable animated series The Simpsons would be inspired by The Smiths, with a Morrissey-influenced character called “Quilloughby”.

The episode was called Panic on the Streets of Springfield— a wink at the Smiths song “Panic”– and featured Oscar winner Benedict Cumberbatch as the aforementioned Quilloughby, performing with the voice of “Lisa Simpson”, Yeardley Smith.

While the parody allegedly enraged Morrissey, the song is, indeed, very Moz!

Written by Flight of the Conchords‘ Bret McKenzie and now officially released as a single, give a listen to “Everyone Is Horrid Except Me (And Possibly You)”…

