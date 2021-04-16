All we needed to read was this headline to be onboard with The Simpsons‘ latest parody subject!

The long-running animated series will not only have a little fun with an episode inspired by The Smiths, the band’s controversial vocalist will be voiced by none other than award-winning actor, Benedict Cumberbatch.

The episode is called “Panic on the Streets of Springfield” and the description is everything we could want:

“Lisa gets a new imaginary friend — a depressed British singer from the 1980s; Homer becomes a truck guy.”

The episode airs this Sunday, April 18th.

