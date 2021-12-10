A soundtrack for Questlove‘s critically-acclaimed documentary Summer of Soul, which depicts the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, has officially been announced. The film unearthed previously unseen performances from legendary artists like B.B. King, Sly and the Family Stone, Nina Simone, and many more. It received the U.S. Documentary Competition’s Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award, and has been nominated for Best Music Film Grammy award.
The soundtrack for Summer of Soul is set to be released on January 28. View the track list and watch a clip from the documentary below.
Summer of Soul Soundtrack:
01 Uptown – The Chambers Brothers
02 Why I Sing The Blues – B. B. King
03 Don’t Cha Hear Me Callin’ To Ya – The 5th Dimension
04 Aquarius/Let The Sunshine In (The Flesh Failures) – The 5th Dimension
05 My Girl – David Ruffin
06 Oh Happy Day – The Edwin Hawkins Singers
07 It’s Been A Change – The Staple Singers
08 Precious Lord Take My Hand – The Operation Breadbasket Orchestra & Choir Featuring Mahalia Jackson and Mavis Staples
09 I Heard It Through The Grapevine – Gladys Knight & The Pips
10 Watermelon Man – Mongo Santamaria
11 Together – Ray Barretto
12 Hold On, I’m Comin’ – Herbie Mann
13 Sing A Simple Song – Sly & The Family Stone
14 Everyday People – Sly & The Family Stone
15 Africa – Abbey Lincoln and Max Roach
16 Backlash Blues – Nina Simone
17 Are You Ready – Nina Simone
Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.