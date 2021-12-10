A soundtrack for Questlove‘s critically-acclaimed documentary Summer of Soul, which depicts the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, has officially been announced. The film unearthed previously unseen performances from legendary artists like B.B. King, Sly and the Family Stone, Nina Simone, and many more. It received the U.S. Documentary Competition’s Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award, and has been nominated for Best Music Film Grammy award.

The soundtrack for Summer of Soul is set to be released on January 28. View the track list and watch a clip from the documentary below.

Summer of Soul Soundtrack:

01 Uptown – The Chambers Brothers

02 Why I Sing The Blues – B. B. King

03 Don’t Cha Hear Me Callin’ To Ya – The 5th Dimension

04 Aquarius/Let The Sunshine In (The Flesh Failures) – The 5th Dimension

05 My Girl – David Ruffin

06 Oh Happy Day – The Edwin Hawkins Singers

07 It’s Been A Change – The Staple Singers

08 Precious Lord Take My Hand – The Operation Breadbasket Orchestra & Choir Featuring Mahalia Jackson and Mavis Staples

09 I Heard It Through The Grapevine – Gladys Knight & The Pips

10 Watermelon Man – Mongo Santamaria

11 Together – Ray Barretto

12 Hold On, I’m Comin’ – Herbie Mann

13 Sing A Simple Song – Sly & The Family Stone

14 Everyday People – Sly & The Family Stone

15 Africa – Abbey Lincoln and Max Roach

16 Backlash Blues – Nina Simone

17 Are You Ready – Nina Simone

