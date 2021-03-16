The Staves return with a new album, Good Woman, that finds them making a record in personally volatile times after their mother’s death and Emily Stavely-Taylor’s pregnancy. Jessica and Camilla speak with Kyle Meredith about while considering if they wanted to continue and what it meant to still have songwriting in their lives, as well as working with producer John Congelton, experimenting with their sound, and taking some aural inspiration from The War on Drugs. Ultimately, as the sisters tell us, the result is their most honest album about speaking their own truths. A bonus interview from 2017 with Jessica is also included.

Watch the interview above and then check out the tracks below.