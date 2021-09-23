“Living In The Heart Of Love” is one of nine previously unreleased tracks that will be part of some upcoming 40th anniversary deluxe reissues of the 1981 Rolling Stones album, Tattoo You.

Due October 22nd, the band is promoting the release with a new video for that track, which starts out with young people partying their way through the streets of Paris and then turns into a sweet tribute to their recently departed drummer, Charlie Watts.

Check out the video for “Living in the Heart of Love”– and be sure to watch to the end for a brief but endearing message.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.