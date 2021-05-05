It must truly be a bittersweet time for the members of The Stranglers. On one hand they’ve just announced the completion of their eighteenth studio album, while simultaneously still grieving the loss of their bandmate, keyboardist Dave Greenfield.

Greenfield tragically passed away last year due to COVID-19, as bassist JJ Burnel noted earlier this week:

“A year ago, on May 3, my great friend and colleague of 45 years, Dave Greenfield, passed away, another victim of the pandemic,” adding, “We had already recorded most of the album with him and during the lockdowns our only wish was to complete it as a fitting tribute to his life and work. I consider this to be one of our finest recordings.”

Dark Matters will be released September 10th and the first single is a touching tribute to Greenfield called “And If You Should See Dave…”

