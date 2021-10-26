The Strokes have announced their first New Year’s Eve concert in two years. New Year’s Eve falls on a Friday night this year, the perfect night for a show. The show is set to take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and Idles and Hinds are listed as openers for the December 31st concert.

Tickets for The Strokes‘ NYE concert go on sale at 10am ET this Friday, and a fan club pre-sale started at the same time this morning. View the official announcement below.

