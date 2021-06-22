The Strokes have given us a preview of a new song. And they’ve done so while supporting a candidate for Mayor of New York.

The Strokes have been very vocal of their support for Maya Wiley, who is trying to become New York’s first woman mayor. The band has already played two benefits for Riley this year.

“Starting Again” was co-written by singer Julian Casablancas and New Radicals‘ frontman Gregg Alexander, who also co-produced the track. In a joint statement, Casablancas and Alexander said, “In an era of voter suppression and mega donors dismantling democracy, it’s crucial to remember New York City is too important to risk handing the reins of America’s most diverse metropolis to the same kind of party machine that’s controlled NY’s governance for most of the 20th century… one of Brooklyn clubhouse politics, big real-estate money, and mutual back-scratching. It is time we elect Maya as the city’s first woman mayor to make things better for ALL of our futures.”

A snippet of “Starting Again” appears in the latest commercial promoting Wiley for mayor.

Want more news from the music industry? Listen to WFPK Music News, a daily update focused on rock, alternative, R&B and underserved genres. Hosts Mel Fisher and Otis Junior track down the most interesting music news. All you have to do is spend a minute with us each weekday to stay informed!

Listen: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic | RSS

Support WFPK Music News