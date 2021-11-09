Well, this will be amazing!

The Swell Season‘s Marketa Irglova and Glen Hansard will be celebrating the 15th (!) anniversary of their film, Once— which garnered the pair a “Best Original Song” Academy Award for their song, “Falling Slowly”– with a reunion tour.

The tour will not only include songs from Once, but also The Swell Season and their solo careers. So far there are dates scheduled for Minneapolis, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, NYC and Washington, DC.

Irglova said of the tour to Variety, “That these songs still resonate and have been carried forward through the years is a songwriter’s dream. Realizing there is a new audience who have never seen us perform these songs live is even more of a blessing.”

