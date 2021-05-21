Canadian band The Tragically Hip dropped a new album titled Saskadelphia today. The collection includes 5 unreleased songs written and recorded in 1990, and a live track captured in 2000. According to a press release, Saskadelphia was a working title for 1991’s Road Apples, but the record label rejected it for being “too Canadian.”

Guitarist Rob Baker said of the unearthed tunes, “I went ‘Wow’ when I heard ‘Ouch’ after all this time. We were a pretty good little band.” Drummer Johnny Fay added, “We didn’t know what was there, so this meant baking them and listening to them as they were being transferred. Hearing them for the first time in 30 years was crazy.”

Stream the new release below!

