HBO has shared the trailer for a new documentary on Alanis Morissette that has already been surrounded by controversy.

While initially a willing participant, Morissette withdrew her support for Jagged after it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, saying the film contained “implications and facts that are simply not true”.

She accused the doc team of having a “salacious agenda”, adding, “This was not the story I agreed to tell. I sit here now experiencing the full impact of having trusted someone who did not warrant being trusted.”

You can watch the trailer below, which features her former drummer and current Foo Fighter member Taylor Hawkins and Shirley Manson of Garbage…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.