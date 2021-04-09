The Wallflowers are back with their first release since 2012’s Glad All Over. The new album, Exit Wounds, is set to be released on July 9th, and the band debuted the lead single “Roots and Wings” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday Night.

Frontman Jakob Dylan released a statement about the album saying, “I think everybody—no matter what side of the aisle you’re on—wherever we’re going to next, we’re all taking a lot of exit wounds with us. Nobody is the same as they were four years ago. That, to me, is what Exit Wounds signifies. And it’s not meant to be negative at all. It just means that wherever you’re headed, even if it’s to a better place, you leave people and things behind, and you think about those people and those things and you carry them with you. Those are your exit wounds. And right now, we’re swimming in them. I’m the same writer I’ve always been—I was just also writing during a time when the world felt like it was falling apart. That changes the way you address even the simplest things, because you have panic in your mind all the time. You have anxiety. And you also have hope. And it’s all in there.”

Watch The Wallflowers perform “Roots and Wings” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and hear the new track below.



