The Wallflowers’ Jakob Dylan hops on the line with Kyle Meredith to dive into Exit Wounds, the band’s first album in 9 years. The singer-songwriter discusses how the anxieties and politics of the past four years found their way into the songs, his penchant for taking time between records, and the unmistakable influence of Tom Petty’s music on the collection. Dylan also talks about his Echo In the Canyon documentary before traveling back to 1996 to talk about the 25th anniversary of Bringing Down the Horse and the timeless quality of that album’s hit single, “One Headlight”.

Listen to the full interview above and then check out the videos below.