The War On Drugs will perform an exclusive, global livestream filmed at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, in support of their new album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore.

Living Proof: The War On Drugs Global Live Event happens tomorrow (Thursday, December 9th) and features songs from the new album as well as a number of their favorite catalog tracks from previous releases.

The event will be available on-demand for ticket holders from Friday, December 10th through Sunday, December 12th. The band has also partnered with PLUS1 to donate $1 from each ticket to She’s The First, “an organization devoted to making sure girls globally are educated, respected and heard.”

You can click here for times, tickets and more details.

The War On Drugs have given us a preview of the performance by sharing a video of “Change”…

