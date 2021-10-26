The War On Drugs are closing in on the release of their next album I Don’t Live Here Anymore, and just released a new single titled “Change.” The new song follows the release of the LP’s title track, and “Living Proof.”

I Don’t Live Here Anymore is the band’s first album since 2017’s A Deeper Understanding and last year’s live album Live Drugs. The new record is set to be released this Friday, October 29. Listen to the new single “Change” below.

