The War on Drugs have not released a studio album since 2017’s Grammy-winning A Deeper Understanding. Last year, they released Live Drugs, the band’s first ever live album, and now they are teasing fans with new music. The War on Drugs shared a video clip on Instagram with new footage and previously unheard music.

Check out the teaser below!

