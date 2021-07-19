The War on Drugs have not released a studio album since 2017’s Grammy-winning A Deeper Understanding. Last year, they released Live Drugs, the band’s first ever live album, and now they are teasing fans with new music. The War on Drugs shared a video clip on Instagram with new footage and previously unheard music.
Check out the teaser below!
