The Weeknd is among the list of honorees for the first annual Music in Action Awards. The ceremony will honor music industry professionals who have made significant contributions to social justice, change, and/or equity over the past year. The “Blinding Lights” singer will receive the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at Black Music Action Coalition hosted event.

In the last year, The Weeknd has contributed several million dollars to various causes, including $500,000 to hospital workers of the Scarborough Health Network and $500,000 to MusiCares, the philanthropic partner of the Recording Academy. Additionally, he donated $1 million towards hunger relied in Ethiopia, his parents’ native country.

BMAC co-chairperson, artist manager and music executive Binta Niambi Brown shared a statement saying, “BMAC promised to work with the music industry to advance racial equity, and are proud to have done everything we said we would do. Now, while we celebrate the achievements of our industry, we also look forward to continued work with every company in our industry to eliminate all forms of systemic and structural racism. We welcome conversations with all who share our commitment to justice and equality and are enthusiastic about the change we will create together.”

Other award categories of the inaugural Music in Action Awards include the Berry Gordy Social Impact Award, the Clarence Avant Trailblazer Award and the Agent of Change Award. The event is set for September 23 at the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.