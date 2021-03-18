Superstar The Weeknd is reaching back to his more humble beginnings with the reissue of his debut mixtape House of Balloons. His mysterious persona hit the scene with the release of the 2011 mixtape, and many people believed that Abel Tesfaye‘s moniker was actually a group name for him and producers Doc McKinney and Illangelo.

He impressively got all of the release’s iconic samples cleared, and House of Balloons will be digitally released in its original form. The release will arrives with exclusive merch drop on March 21st that includes 1,000 limited-edition vinyl.

The special sale will begin on March 21st at 3pm ET on The Weeknd‘s online store, and will include artist Daniel Arsham’s new interpretation of the cover art.

Not a bad way to celebrate ten years after recently setting a new record with “Blinding Lights” as the first song to spend an entire year in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.