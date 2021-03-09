The Weeknd dropped his now legendary hit “Blinding Lights” in November 2019, and it has since helped take his career to new heights. The After Hours artist hit a new level on Monday when the song set a record as the first song to spend a full year in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.

The previous record for the longest time spent in the Top 10 was 39 weeks with Post Malone’s “Circles.”

“Blinding Lights” also currently holds the record for longest time spent in the Top 5 with a 43-week streak. At this rate, the song is on the path to break the record for longest time spent in the Top 100, which would take out the 87-week streak set by Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive.”

These impressive stats make The Weeknd‘s Grammy snub even more surprising, but he obviously hasn’t let that slow him down. Watch the official video for “Blinding Lights” below.