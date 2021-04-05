The Who are not only releasing a “super deluxe” edition of their classic 1967 album The Who Sell Out on Friday, April 23rd, the day before they’ll share a special livestream documentary on the LP as well.

The webcast will air on Thursday, April 22nd, and will feature rare archival footage, new interviews with Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend, plus archival interviews with late Who members drummer Keith Moon and bassist John Entwistle.

The Who Sell Out documentary can be viewed at 9 p.m. ET via nugs.net.

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream