We recently had The Wild Feathers in the 91.9 WFPK studio when they came through town for their Alvarado Tour. We had 3 of the five members and a stripped down version of their songs “Alvarado” and “Ain’t Lookin” which were great! Enjoy this video of their performance. It’s only the second show we’ve had since the start of the pandemic. So good to have live music again!