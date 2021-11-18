Third Eye Blind on Being Inspired by Adrian Lenker, Bon Iver, Sylvan Esso, and The Cure

Third Eye Blind’s Stephan Jenkins catches up with Kyle Meredith to dig into the band’s new LP, Our Bande Apart, and it’s accompanying documentary, which gives a fly-on-the-wall look at the recording sessions. The frontman discusses upsetting some fans with their progressive sound, scrapping an earlier album once the pandemic hit, and finding influence from The Cure and Bon Iver. Jenkins also talks about covering Funeral Singers after hearing Sylvan Esso’s version, being inspired by the new LA singer-songwriter scene (Phoebe Bridgers), and naming Big Thief’s Adrian Lenker as his favorite artist at the moment.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.