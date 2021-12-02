THROWBACK THURSDAY: songs from 1971!

Mel Fisher (6 – 9 am)

John Timmons (9 – 12 pm)

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

11:10 am – listen hear! – a deep dive into a new song.



Otis Junior (12 – 3 pm)

Laura Shine (3 – 6 pm)

5’O’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of The Day – a song you hate to admit you love.

Kyle Meredith With… (6 – 7 pm)

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.

WFPK’s Music Mix (7 – 10 pm)

Sound Opinions (10 – 11 pm)

Aimee Mann’s Five Essential Albums, Opinions on Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot are big fans of Aimee Mann’s songwriting so they’ve asked her to choose five albums that shaped her artistic outlook. She shares those albums and what they meant to her at different points in her life on this episode.

Night Visions (11 – 12 am)

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

WFPK Overnight (12 – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.