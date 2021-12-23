THROWBACK THURSDAY: Throwback Christmas songs!

Mel Fisher (6 – 9 am)

John Timmons (9 – 12 pm)

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

11:10 am – listen hear! – a deep dive into a new song.



Otis Junior (12 – 3 pm)

Laura Shine (3 – 6 pm)

5’O’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of The Day – a song you hate to admit you love.

Kyle Meredith With… (6 – 7 pm)

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.

WFPK’s Music Mix (7 – 10 pm)

Sound Opinions (10 – 11 pm)

Sound Opinions Holiday Spectacular with Andy Cirzan

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: Andy Cirzan has a bag full of fresh festive tunes for everyone to enjoy. The Sound Opinions Holiday Spectacular is back with vintage Korean psych rock, rare old school Caribbean vinyl and even some modern indie artists.

Night Visions (11 – 12 am)

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

WFPK Overnight (12 – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.